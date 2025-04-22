Represent and investment firm True name Kenny Wilson as chair

British luxury brand Represent is continuing its global expansion strategy. In the label’s latest move, it has appointed Kenny Wilson as chair and non-executive director alongside its strategic partner, investment firm True.

Wilson brings to the role 35 years of experience in various global brands, including Levi’s and Cath Kidston, where he held senior management positions, and Dr Martens, where he was named CEO in July 2018.

Represent and True thus intend to leverage Wilson’s knowledge across fashion categories to support the brand’s strategy in luxury and performance sportswear, building on its wider mission of expanding reach in the UK, US and internationally.

In a press release, Wilson said on his appointment: “I am delighted to be joining Paul [Cocker, co-founder and CEO of Represent, ed.] and the team at Represent and to be partnering with True. Represent has driven remarkable growth in recent years and that is testimony to the strength of the brand and team.

“I’m excited by the potential of the Represent and 247 brands and I look forward to helping the team grow them around the world.”

Since its founding, Represent has continued on a rapid growth path and, by the end of 2024, generated around 100 million pounds in revenue. It was during this year that the brand also established a strategic partnership with True as part of its ongoing expansion, which was only further bolstered by the introduction of a womenswear line in January 2025.