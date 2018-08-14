Retail Executives names ex-L.K.Bennett, BHS CEO Darren Topp its new Chairman

Recruitment firm for senior fashion executives, Retail Executives Limited has appointed Darren Topp as Chairman. In a press statement, Retail Executives said that Topp will be responsible for the firm’s strategic direction, growth of the firm’s advisory board and board practice. The firm added that it will be announcing other senior industry hires over the next few weeks.

Commenting on Topp’s appointment, Richard Hollister Managing Partner of Retail Executives Limited said in a statement: “These are exciting times for the firm and Darren is key to its growth. His knowledge of the marketplace, experience at various operating levels, he can understand the issues facing retailers and assist with solutions.”

Topp has previously held senior roles at Marks & Spencer, before joining BHS and Outfit as COO, and later being promoted to Chief Executive Office in 2015. Most recently he was CEO at L.K.Bennett.

“I am delighted to join Retail Executives as Chairman and look forward to working with Richard and the team to build a new type of executive recruitment business that’s fit for today’s challenging retail climate,” added Topp.

Picture credit:Darren Topp via Retail Executives