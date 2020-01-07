Revlon names new chief operating officer

Global beauty powerhouse Revlon has announced the appointment of Sergio Pedreiro as chief operating officer. The company's board of directors selected Pedreiro for the role, effective immediately. He will report to president and chief executive officer Debra Perelman.

"Sergio brings to Revlon a wealth of operational and restructuring expertise, as well as decades of experience from leading international organizations across a diverse array of industries," Perelman said in a statement. "As we enter 2020, which will be a year of continuing significant transformation and change for Revlon, Sergio will be an important addition to Revlon’s team and I am confident that he will use his talents to help us execute and achieve our strategic goals.”

As chief operating officer, Pedreiro will focus on restructuring and transforming Revlon's business operations by improving efficiency and building upon the company's foundation for achieving growth. He joins Revlon with years of experience in senior executive positions. Most recently, he served as chief executive officer of waste management company Estre Ambiental S.A. in Brazil. Prior to that he was chief financial officer at Coty Inc. from 2009 to 2014.

“I am excited to join Revlon as chief operating officer at this transformational time, not only for the company, but also for the beauty industry as a whole,” Pedreiro stated. “I look forward to working with Debbie and Revlon’s team to drive Revlon’s transformation, enhance our efficiency and cement Revlon’s position in the market as a global beauty leader.”