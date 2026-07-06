Revo appoints CACI’s Dan Parr as chair

Revo, which represents retail and leisure locations across the UK, has appointed Dan Parr as chair of its executive board, with Stuart Harris as vice chair.

Parr, who was previously vice chair, serves as senior vice president at CACI, the Consumer and Market Intelligence specialists, and brings “extensive industry expertise” and “market intelligence and strategic insight” to the role. He succeeds Vivienne King, who will continue to serve as a director on the board.

The vice chair will be undertaken by Harris, chief executive of real estate developer Milligan, which works with local authorities, retail owners and strategic partners on future-led projects.

The transition forms part of a planned refresh of Revo’s leadership to introduce annual chair and vice chair appointments alongside a wider organisational reset and reorganisation undertaken last year.

Commenting on his appointment, Parr said in a statement: “Retail and leisure destinations are innovating, creating experiences and driving engagement in increasingly meaningful ways. As the sector continues to change, Revo’s role in bringing together diverse voices, sharing insight for data-led progress has never been more important.

“I look forward to working with our members and partners to strengthen Revo’s reputation as a leading force in shaping the future of our industry.”