Revolution Beauty appoints Erin Cast as president of North America

Revolution Beauty has announced the appointment of Erin Cast as president of North America.

Cast’s appointment, the company said in a statement, underlines the significance of North America to Revolution Beauty’s growth ambitions. Based in New York, she will build upon the group’s strong foundations within the large and attractive markets of the US and Canada.

Commenting on Cast’s appointment, Lauren Brindley, Revolution Beauty Group CEO, said: “We have established partnerships with many of the leading beauty retailers but are still a new brand with major headroom for expansion. Erin’s deep US and global beauty experience across sales, marketing, and general management roles, makes her the ideal leader to revolutionise growth in the region.”

Cast brings over 25 years of experience across sales, marketing, general management and board roles in beauty, food & beverage, and omnichannel retail. Her most recent role was as general manager, Royal Canin at Mars.

Prior to that, she served as the CMO, global consumer beauty at Coty, successfully leading the turnaround of Cover Girl and accelerating growth for Sally Hansen. Cast also spent a decade at L’Oréal consumer beauty, based in New York, with a focus on cosmetics and skincare.

“Revolution Beauty is a brand with tremendous opportunity for growth, being one of the fastest product innovators in beauty and delivering high-performance, on-trend products at an accessible price," added Cast.