Revolution Beauty CEO moves to Ulta Beauty, interim appointed

The chief executive officer of Revolution Beauty, Lauren Brindley, has stepped down from the helm position to take on the role of chief merchandising and digital officer of US beauty retailer Ulta Beauty.

In Brindley’s place will be Colin Henry, who will take on the CEO position on an interim basis. Henry has served as a non-executive director of Revolution since August 2023, and also currently serves in the same role for fashion retailer New Look.

A process to find Brindley’s permanent replacement has now commenced and is being led by the group nominations committee. Brindley will continue to work with Henry to ensure a seamless transition prior to starting at Ulta.

In a release riled with the London Stock Exchange, Alistair McGeorge, the company’s chairman, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Lauren for her considerable contribution to Revolution Beauty. We now have a clear strategy, a stronger management team, more efficient operations, and a sustainable financial model.

“Lauren leaves the group well-placed for future success and we wish her all the best in her new role. Colin's time on the board, which played a key role in defining the group's new strategy, and his significant sector experience mean he is very well suited to take up the position of interim CEO."