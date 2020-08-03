Revolve appoints Melanie Cox to the board of directors

US fashion e-tailer Revolve has announced that retail industry veteran Melanie Cox is joining its board of directors, as well as the audit and compensation committees, effective immediately.

Cox who is chief executive of Backcountry, a leading online retailer of premium outdoor sports gear and apparel, has more than 25 years of industry experience, explained Revolve in a press statement, and will replace Jennifer Baxter Moser on the board.

Moser, managing director at TSG Consumer, has been a Revolve director since 2012 but submitted her resignation from the board on July 28.

“Melanie is a proven leader with deep apparel industry experience,” said co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Revolve, Michael Mente. “Her experience successfully guiding public and private companies in our industry is a great complement to our already strong board. I am excited to tap into Melanie’s breadth of industry knowledge and confident that her contributions to our board will be invaluable in shaping Revolve’s future strategies for growth and unlocking shareholder value.”

Commenting her appointment, Cox added: “I am thrilled to join the Revolve board and excited to contribute to the company’s continued success. Mike, Michael and their talented team have built Revolve into a globally recognised brand serving a loyal and growing customer base. Powerful e-commerce tailwinds, generational shifts and global expansion opportunities create a long runway to further capitalise on their success in the years ahead.”