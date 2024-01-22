Revolve Group reappoints Jennifer Baxter Moser to its board of directors

Revolve Group has announced the reappointment of Jennifer (Jenny) Baxter Moser to its board of directors, effective immediately. Baxter Moser will also serve as a member of the audit committee and compensation committee.

The company said in a release that Baxter Moser previously served on Revolve’s board of directors during a period of significant growth and value creation from December 2012 through July 2020.

“Jenny made pivotal contributions to our success in her initial tenure as a board member, including playing a key role in developing our owned brand strategy and in the launch of Revolve Beauty, our fastest growing product category," said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas.

In 2012, Baxter Moser led a strategic investment in Revolve by TSG Consumer Partners, a firm she joined in 2007 and served as partner from 2013 through 2023. During her 16-year tenure at TSG, Baxter Moser led investments in and served on the board of several high-growth consumer companies, including e.l.f. Cosmetics, Paige Denim, Smashbox Cosmetics, Backcountry and Scopely.

"Jenny's extensive industry knowledge and deep insights into the Revolve core customer demographic will add significant value to our boardroom discussions," added co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente.

Prior to TSG Consumer Partners, Baxter Moser was a consultant at Bain & Company where she worked in several industries, including consumer products and retail, and across multiple practice areas including brand strategy, merger integration, organisational design and private equity due diligence.

"One of the highlights of my career was leading TSG's incredibly successful investment in Revolve, a partnership that further increased my passion for the brand and appreciation for its innovative business model," said Baxter Moser.