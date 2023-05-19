Riccardo Tisci signs with United Talent Agency

When Burberry’s former creative director Riccardo Tisci announced his shock departure from the brand last year, it was unclear as to what his next steps were, leaving many to speculate whether he would be moving on to another brand or moving away from the industry as a whole.

Tisci’s presence, however, started to reemerge following the split in December 2022, when a look under his namesake brand was donned by Michaela Coel for the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Now, a clearer picture is beginning to become more apparent, with the United Talent Agency (UTA) announcing that the Italian fashion designer has officially signed with the company.

UTA’s portfolio of professionals spans music, film, art, sports and fashion, with the agency representing the likes of Bad Bunny, Christ Pratt, Timothée Chalamet and Lizzo.

In a statement to WWD, the company said: “UTA is thrilled to partner with Tisci as he continues to shape the creative industry with his unique vision and artistry.”

Prior to joining Burberry, Tisci already boasted an impressive resume in fashion, having already served a tenure as the creative director of Givenchy, for which he left behind his own namesake label in 2015.

At Burberry, however, Tisci seemingly found his place, credited for reviving the British heritage brand and expanding its presence among a new generation of luxury shoppers over the course of his five years.

At the time of his departure, Tisci said: “Burberry is a very special place with a magical past and a very promising future. I thrived to continue a legacy of innovation and consistently championed for creativity and diversity, in order to always keep Burberry moving forward.”