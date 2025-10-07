Richard Davies joins Six Stories to drive growth and international expansion

Manchester-based bridal and occasionwear brand Six Stories has appointed Richard Davies as its new commercial director, aiming to bolster its leadership team for the next phase of rapid growth in the UK and internationally. Davies will work closely with the company's co-founder Ross Menghini on finance, operations, and commercial strategy, focusing on accelerating growth and international expansion.

Davies joins Six Stories after seven years on the board at Absolute Collagen, where he was integral in transforming the business from a startup into a household name. His contributions helped that brand achieve 4th place on The Sunday Times 100 list, secured listings with Boots, and involved close work on international launches, securing private equity investment, and establishing strong operational foundations.

Commenting on his appointment, Davies said: "Fast-growth, founder-led businesses are where I thrive, and that's exactly why I was so drawn to Six Stories. It's a brand with an incredible product, outstanding branding, and a community that genuinely loves what the business stands for.". He added that the "energy, passion and excitement for the future that radiates from Lucy, Ross and the wider team" is what "truly sealed the deal" for him, and he looks forward to helping "continue to innovate and grow".

Since its launch in 2019 by husband and wife Lucy and Ross Menghini, Six Stories has rapidly established itself as a leader in its sector, becoming the first bridal label to earn a place on the prestigious Sunday Times 100 list for the second consecutive year. The brand achieved revenue of 10 million pounds in 2024 and is projected to hit 15 million pounds in 2025. Its products are now carried by major retailers, including Selfridges, Asos, Next, Very, Macy's, and Nordstrom.