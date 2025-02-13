Richard McLeod joins Merrell as global CMO

Outdoor footwear brand Merrell has named Richard McLeod as its new chief marketing officer. He will report to Janice Tennant, Merrell's global brand president.

McLeod will lead Merrell's global marketing efforts and build integrated marketing capabilities to strengthen the brand's position in the outdoor active and lifestyle market.

"Rich is widely recognized as a consumer-obsessed leader and builder of talent with a track record of growing brands through strong consumer demand creation and retail execution," said Tennant.

McLeod brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience to the role. He previously served as Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at Champion and Senior Vice President of Brand at Canada Goose.

Commenting on his new role, McLeod said he looks forward to developing world-class marketing strategies to inspire more people to enjoy the outdoors, connect with the Merrell brand, and drive its future growth.