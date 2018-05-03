Richemont announces resignation of Chief Technology Officer

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA has announced that Dr Jean-Jacques Van Oosten has relinquished his responsibilities as Chief Technology Officer for personal reasons and has stepped down from the senior executive committee with effect from May 2, 2018.

Announcing his departure, Richemont said in a statement: “We respect Dr Jean-Jacques Van Oosten’s decision to pursue his career outside the Group and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Richemont had announced Dr van Oosten appointment in September last year. oosten, who joined the group in January this year, hold over 21 years of experience primarily in the retail and digital sectors. Prior to his latest role as group chief digital officer and CEO of Rewe Digital, Dr van Oosten held a number of CIO positions at Travis Perkins Group, Tesco, Kingfisher, EDS and Unilever. Also through his consulting company, Dr van Oosten advised retailers on their multichannel strategy, roadmap and transformation programmes.

