Rip Curl names new chief executive officer

Surfwear brand Rip Curl has appointed Brooke Farris as chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

Farris replaces Michael Daly, who was recently promoted to group chief executive officer and managing director of Kathmandu Holdings, the brand’s owner.

Daly said in a statement: “After a thorough search process, involving both internal and external potential candidates, I am delighted to announce that Brooke Farris will be the new chief executive officer of Rip Curl.

“Brooke has contributed greatly to Rip Curl’s success and growth over the past 11 years with her indisputable commitment to the brand, our product, and our crew. I am confident she will bring this same commitment and leadership in her new role.”

Farris joined Rip Curl in 2010 and has held numerous roles for the company including running Rip Curl surf events around the world, executing marketing strategy across retail, wholesale, social media, team, and events as the ANZ marketing manager, to leading online as the general manager of digital and forming a key part of Rip Curl’s global executive team.

Before being named chief executive officer, Farris was general manager of women’s and has been driving a renewing focus and vision on the women’s brand while simultaneously growing the women’s business globally.

Commenting on her appointment, Farris added: “Rip Curl has been threaded throughout my life since I was a teen. I’m honoured to be announced as the new chief executive. It’s an absolute privilege to lead our talented and passionate crew across the world and I’m motivated to build on our esteemed 52 year history and capitalise on our continued market success.”

Farris will report to Daly in her new role as chief executive.