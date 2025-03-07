Rip Curl parent KMD Brands makes leadership change

New Zealand clothing group KMD Brands Limited specified the timetable for a change in management announced last October. Accordingly, on March 24, Brent Scrimshaw will become the new CEO and managing director of the group, which includes the brands Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz.

He succeeds Michael Daly, who will leave the company after more than 20 years. Daily will relinquish his seat on the board of directors on March 24, but will continue to support his successor until April 4 as part of a transition period, the company said.

Scrimshaw has been a non-executive director on the board of KMD Brands since 2017. Most recently, he led the marketing agency Enero as CEO. In the course of his career, he spent 18 years at the US sporting goods company Nike Inc., where he held various management positions. Among other things, he temporarily headed the Western European business.