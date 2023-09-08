River Island appoints co-managing directors, chief people officer

River Island has announced three new hires to its board, including the appointment of Jane Eskriett and Richard Grainger as co-managing directors.

The British fashion retailer announced the news in a short message on LinkedIn.

“We are very excited at the future prospects for our brand and our journey ahead,” the company said.

Eskriett joins from Boohoo Group, where she most recently served as managing director of Karen Millen, Coast, and Oasis & Warehouse. She also previously held senior roles at Ann Summers, New Look, and Primark.

Meanwhile, Grainger joins from Next, where he has served as managing director of the retailer’s Europe and North Africa sourcing since December 2019. Earlier in his career, he worked at Karen Millen, Michael Kors, and French Connection.

Top changes at River Island

The appointments come after former CEO Will Kernan stepped down from the business earlier this year after joining in September 2019.

Earlier this week, John Lewis Partnership announced the appointment of Kernan to its board, effective September 12.

In addition to the appointments of Eskriett and Grainger, River Island also announced the appointment of Kirsty Homer as chief people officer.

Homer joins from trade kitchen supplier Howdens where she has served as group HR director since 2020.

Earlier in her career, she held senior roles at Mothercare and John Lewis Partnership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jane, Richard, and Kirsty to River Island,” executive chair Richard Bradbury said, according to Retail Week.

“Their strong skills and experience will be an asset to the board, our customers and our people,” he said.