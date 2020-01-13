RNB Retail appoints new CEO of Departments & Stores

RNB Retail and Brands AB’s business area Departments & Stores has named Lars Jungerth as new CEO from January 14, 2020 in place of Yvonne Magnusson. The company said in a statement that this change is made as the separation work regarding the operations within the RNB Group is now completed.

Commenting on the new appointment, Kristian Lustin, CEO of RNB, said: “Great demands are placed on the leadership of the now more independent Departments & Stores. With the recruitment of Lars, we are strengthening the conditions for the implementation of the ongoing change work and also those required for the business going forward.”

Jungerth, the company added, has a broad marketing, sales, logistics and IT background. He has been marketing director for Canal Digital, marketing and sales manager for Expert Sweden and logistics and IT director for Venue Retail Group.

“My experience in a wide range of functions enables me to work in depth with changes in the business processes. This creates the conditions for completing the extensive ongoing change work and further development of the business,” added Jungerth.