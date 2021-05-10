RNB Retail & Brands CEO Kristian Lustin resigns

RNB Retail & Brands has announced the resignation of Kristian Lustin, the company’s president and CEO. The company said in a release that he is moving on to a new position at another company.

“I want to thank Kristian for all the hard work he has put in, first as CFO and during the past year as CEO. It has been a tough year considering the pandemic, the corporate restructurings of the subsidiaries and the divestments of Departments & Stores and Polarn O. Pyret. Kristian has guided the company in a very good and deserving way during this period,” said Per Thunell, chairman of the board of RNB.

Lustin, the company added, took over as president and CEO on January 1, 2020 and before that was CFO since 2015.