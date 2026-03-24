Robert Talbott promotes Nick Picchione to president

California-based menswear brand Robert Talbott has promoted Nick Picchione to the newly created role of president, alongside a series of sales appointments as part of the brand’s ongoing momentum and continued growth across the North American market.

Picchione, who was the brand’s senior vice president of merchandising and design, has been tasked with guiding the brand’s “strategic direction, product vision, and overall business growth”.

Before joining Robert Talbott, Picchione spent 15 years at Ralph Lauren, where he rose to senior vice president and chief merchandising officer, and earlier in his career, he held senior merchandising roles at Armani, including senior vice president of men’s merchandising.

In addition, the menswear brand has also promoted Louis Costa to national sales manager of Robert Talbott North America. He will oversee all accounts in California and the Northern US, and will be responsible for deepening industry relationships to further expand the brand’s presence.

The brand also named Konstantine Young as Southern US sales manager, reporting to Costa. Young joins the company following 14 years as vice president of sales at Byron Clothing and will be tasked with driving continued growth across the Southern region.

Robert Talbott adds that these strategic appointments reinforce its position “as a leader in modern menswear, driven by a strong foundation of craftsmanship, innovation, and market expansion”.