Roberto Cavalli appoints Fausto Puglisi as creative consultant

Roberto Cavalli S.p.A has appointed Fausto Puglisi as its creative consultant, effective immediately, assuming all responsibility for all “design functions”.

Puglisi replaces Paul Surridge who exited the label last year and will unveil his debut collection for the fashion house in January 2021.

“I am honoured and proud to carry on the legacy of this extraordinary brand and, above all, to continue to support Roberto Cavalli’s image of glamour and refinement,” said Puglisi in a statement. “I want to develop my ideas of inclusion, beauty, and amplify the dialogue between cultures, diversity, and multiplied aesthetics. This is a unique opportunity to write a new chapter in Cavalli’s history, continuing to celebrate the legacy of Italian craftsmanship and excellence.”

Ennio Fontana, the recently appointed general manager of Roberto Cavalli, added: “Puglisi brings a wealth of experience. He is a designer capable of understanding and reinterpreting the legacy and essence of Roberto Cavalli.”

Image: courtesy of Roberto Cavalli