Roberto Cavalli creative director might step down

Paul Surridge is rumored to be exiting his role of creative director at Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli. The English-born designer joined the label in July 2017 after holding design positions with several brands including Burberry, Calvin Klein and Jil Sander.

Since his first collection for the brand, Spring 2018, Surridge has been blending his signature minimalist aesthetic with the bold prints Cavalli is known for.

However, a source reported to WWD that Surridge has been becoming frustrated in several areas of the business and is now close to resigning from Cavalli. According to WWD, a lack of investment in both the development of the brand's retail network and its marketing and communications department is the source of Surridge's frustration.

An official announcement is rumored to come this week.