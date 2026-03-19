Roberto Eggs appointed CEO of Zimmermann, succeeding Chris Olliver

Roberto Eggs will become the new CEO of the Australian fashion brand Zimmermann on May 1, 2026. He joins from Moncler Group, where he worked for more than 11 years, ultimately serving as a member of the board of directors and chief business & global market officer. Previously, he held positions including worldwide vice president at Nestlé Nespresso in Lausanne, Switzerland, and president of the EMEA region at the Paris-based office of Louis Vuitton.

Eggs is also a member of the board of directors of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and has been a member of Zimmermann's board for over a year. During this period of growth, he has already worked closely with other executives in the company, according to a press release from the brand.

Current CEO Chris Olliver, who has held the position for over 20 years since his appointment in 2005, will transition to the role of executive chairman. He will remain involved in the company's long-term strategy, alongside founders Nicky and Simone Zimmermann.

Zimmermann was founded in Sydney in 1991 by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann and has since developed into an internationally recognised luxury brand with a signature romantic style. The company has stores in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Investment firm Advent International has been the majority shareholder since 2023.