Roberto Tribioli appointed as the new CEO of Patrizia Pepe

Patrizia Pepe has announced the appointment of Roberto Tribioli as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, working side by side with Claudio Orrea and Patrizia Bambi on the global positioning and expansion of the brand. The company said that this appointment re-emphasizes the growth and internationalization strategy developed in recent seasons, focusing on the brand’s iconic and aspirational product offer, global reach and omni-channel distribution.

"We are pleased to welcome Roberto Tribioli to the brand’s board of directors," announced Claudio Orrea, Founder and President of Patrizia Pepe in a statement, adding, "His arrival marks an extremely stimulating and positive phase for our company, which once again gets in the game with the aim of an enhanced growth."

After multiple professional experiences in Italy and abroad, Tribioli joins Patrizia Pepe after eight years at Bain & Company Italy as manager in the fashion and luxury division. The company added that Tribioli’s expertise complements the vision of the founders Claudio Orrea and Patrizia Bambi—remaining at the helm of the company in their respective roles as President and Creative Director—thus ensuring continuity of the company’s mission and operations.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me. I believe that Patrizia Pepe has a distinct corporate culture, driven by its unique people. My mission is to inspire them to do what inspires them," added Tribioli.

Picture credit:Roberto Tribioli via UPR