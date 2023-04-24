Rochas creative director Charles de Vilmorin departs

Rochas has announced that its creative director Charles de Vilmorin has exited the company after two-years in the role.

The French luxury house said in a statement: “The Maison Rochas announces that its contract with Charles de Vilmorin has not been renewed.”

The 26-year-old designer exited the business on March 31, the brand continued, ending his relationship with its parent company Interparfums and High Italian Manufacturing (HIMCO), formerly known as Onward Luxury Group.

During his time at Rochas, De Vilmorin produced four collections for the house, spanning spring/summer 2022 to autumn/winter 2023.

He succeeded Italian designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua for the top position in 2021 one year after launching his own namesake label, which had “received widespread praise” Interparfums said following his appointment.

Since then, De Vilmorin has become known for his hand-painted printing techniques and bold use of colour, both of which were present during his time at Rochas.

Speaking on his departure, Philippe Benancin, CEO of Interparfums, said: “We would like to thank Charles for his contribution to the legacy of Rochas. His creative vision will have a long lasting impact on the brand’s universe.”

The company added that further information on the brand’s next chapter would follow.