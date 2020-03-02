Rocket Internet appoints new board member

Supervisory board of Rocket Internet SE has appointed Soheil Mirpour for an initial period of one year as management board member with effect from March 1, 2020, which the company said that Alexander Kudlich has decided against renewing his contract as member of the management board, which ends March 15, 2020. The company added that Mirpour started his professional career at Rocket Internet. At Morgan Stanley, he was working in investment banking and at KKR in private equity. In 2017, Mirpour rejoined Rocket Internet.

“The Supervisory board thanks Alexander for his excellent work and his valuable contribution to the performance of the company. We are delighted that Soheil Mirpour is moving up to the management board, who knows the company since many years,” said Prof. Dr. Marcus Englert, Chairman of the company’s supervisory board.

Alexander Kudlich joined Rocket Internet in 2011 as managing director and was appointed to the management board in 2014.

Commenting on Mirpour’s appointment, Rocket Internet founder and CEO Oliver Samwer said: “With Soheil Mirpour, we have succeeded to find a board member who has known our business model from different perspectives for many years. We will stay in contact with Alexander and would like to continue working with him in the future. Alexander is an outstanding board member and a valued partner with a very thorough understanding of our business model, which he has been instrumental in developing, shaping and driving forward since 2011.”