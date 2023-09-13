Rocky Brands finance chief steps down

Rocky Brands has announced that its senior vice president, chief financial officer (CFO), and Treasurer Sarah O’Connor has stepped down from the business with immediate effect.

The company said the departure was not the result of “any dispute or disagreement with Rocky on any matters relating to Rocky’s financial statements, internal controls, operations, policies or practices”.

A search for a successor is already underway. In the meantime, chief operating officer Tom Robertson, who served as CFO and Treasurer from March 2017 to February 2023, will step in on an interim basis.

Rocky Brands CEO and chair Jason Brooks said in a statement: “On behalf of the board and executive team, I want to thank Sarah for her contributions and we wish her all the best with her future endeavors.

“As we look ahead, I am confident that Tom’s proven leadership as CFO will enable a smooth transition while we search for a permanent appointment and help keep the organization on track towards delivering a sequential improvement in third quarter revenue.”