Rod Manley steps down from EVP role at Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is out of an executive vice president. WWD reported on Monday morning that Rod Manley, executive vice president of global communications plans to exit his role due to "personal reasons."

Manley had been with Calvin Klein since 2015, after a nine-year tenure in a similar role with Giorgio Armani. It is confirmed that Manley will pursue future professional opportunities, however his successor is yet to be named, as s spokesperson from the company told WWD.

The spokesperson also issued a statement on behalf of the Calvin Klein company: "Rod has been an incredible asset to Calvin Klein during his time with the organization. We wish him the absolute best in his future endeavors."