Roger Vivier names new creative director

After the departure of creative director Bruno Frisoni last month, speculation has been running high as to who would take his place at Roger Vivier. Well, we don't have to wait any longer to find out, as Gherardo Felloni has officially been announced as the brand's new creative director.

“Roger Vivier is the absolute reference of luxury shoes. I have always been fascinated by [the eponymous house founder] and its master of modernity, its ultimate chic and its endless creativity,” Felloni said in a statement. “I feel honored to be part of Roger Vivier today and develop it further, respecting its heritage and tradition while adding a contemporary and modern take, something Mr. Vivier has always demonstrated.”

Prior to his new appointment at Roger Vivier, Felloni was head footwear, leather goods and costume jewelry at Miu Miu. He also had a lengthy stint at Christian Dior overseeing footwear where he worked under both John Galliano and later Raf Simons.

Shoe design in the very essence of Felloni's DNA and upbringing. He spent years learning the craft of shoemaking at his father's factory in Arezzo. He also interned at Prada.

If Felloni can work the same magic he did at Miu Miu, where he helped to catapult the brand to street style stardom with his shoes, Roger Vivier could see a major resurgence. As the brand works to compete with other luxury shoe brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman, Felloni's touch could be just what the fashion house needs to meet critical acclaim. His first collection for the brand will debut for spring 2019.