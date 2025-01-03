Rokt appoints chief financial officer and chief product development officer

Rokt, the e-commerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make the shopping experience more relevant to customers, has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of two leaders to its C suite.

Jacqueline Purcell, who has worked with Rokt in a consultant capacity as interim COO since 2022, has been appointed as chief financial officer, while former Google and Amazon executive Claire Southey, who has served as Rokt’s senior vice president of engineering at its Syndey officer since May 2024, has been named chief product development officer.

Bruce Buchanan, chief executive of Rokt, said in a statement: "Jacqui Purcell and Claire Southey are talented, strategic leaders and their previous experience at Rokt has prepared them exceptionally well to take on their respective new roles.

"These extremely accomplished leaders both hold multiple advanced degrees and have built strong records of success at every stage of their careers. Their contributions will be invaluable to Rokt as we continue to execute our growth strategy on the path toward an IPO."

Commenting on her new role, Purcell added: "Having worked closely with Bruce and the Rokt executive team for the past two years, I've been so impressed with their business acumen, leadership and customer-centric vision.

"They are proven leaders and executors and it's clear from Rokt's stellar growth that they've built a strong and dynamic team environment. This company is at an exciting stage and I could not be more pleased to join the team full-time to help contribute to its continued financial success."