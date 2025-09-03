Romain Trébuit to revitalize Inès de la Fressange Paris as new MD

The fashion label Inès de la Fressange Paris has appointed a new managing director: Romain Trébuit. The co-founder and former CEO of the label Circle Sportswear will aim to revitalise the brand and accelerate its influence in France and abroad.

Trébuit will support Fabrice Boé, chairman and chief executive officer, in deploying a new strategic roadmap aimed particularly at expanding the brand internationally. While Inès de la Fressange is currently a well-known name in the French market, it is also recognised internationally, “particularly in Italy and the US,” Trébuit told FashionUnited.

The new roadmap revolves around several pillars: making the brand more premium by refocusing the offer on key pieces to make the products more iconic; developing bags and accessories; developing digital, which currently represents just under 20 percent of the business and which the team “hopes to double”; and finally, opening new shops, without “rushing and opening on every street corner,” Trébuit said.

Inès de la Fressange’s offer will thus revolve around reworked products, always designed in Parisian workshops, with 40 percent of items produced in France. The image of the items is therefore being redesigned but “the price positioning should not change,” Trébuit said.

Founded by the eponymous model, Inès de la Fressange, the brand currently has four directly operated shops in France, as well as several corners and around 140 points of sale abroad.

Trébuit has a strong background in founding and managing companies in the fashion and HR industries. Most recently, he spent six years (2019-2025) as the founder and head of Circle Sportswear, a premium sportswear brand. Before that, he founded and ran Yoss, an HR marketplace, for four years (2016-2019). Trébuit also built his marketing and strategy expertise at major beauty and fashion powerhouses, L’Oréal and Yves Saint Laurent.

Inès de la Fressange Paris campaign. Credits: Inès de la Fressange Paris.