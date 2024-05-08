Rosie Huntington-Whiteley steps down from Rose Inc

British model and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has announced that she has stepped down from Rose Inc, the beauty brand she founded in 2018 after it was sold at auction.

In an Instagram post, Huntington-Whiteley said: "In 2018, I founded Rose Inc with a vision to foster a beauty community and create exceptional products in line with my values and beliefs. However, due to significant changes within the business, I’ve made the considered decision to step down from the brand.

“In August 2023, Amyris Inc, Rose Inc’s joint venture partner, declared bankruptcy, leading to the sale of Rose Inc’s assets to the highest bidder at auction. The brand is now under new ownership, and moving forward I am no longer involved or affiliated with its operations, products or promotional activities.”

Amyris filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last summer and has auctioned off its consumer brands, including skincare brand Biossance, which was sold to THG for 20 million US dollars. In December 2023, Rose Inc was purchased by asset management firm AA Investments for 2.5 million US dollars.

Huntington-Whiteley continued: “Authenticity and integrity are paramount to me in any business endeavour on which I embark and therefore, it is time for me to close this chapter and pursue new adventures.

“As I embrace the future, I reflect on the journey and the invaluable lessons I’ve learned along the way. It has been one of my proudest accomplishments to build and grow the Rose Inc community over the years and I’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you for your support, commitment and belief.”

On the official Rose Inc Instagram account, the beauty brand said: “With deep gratitude and undying respect, we especially thank Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her creativity, passion and beliefs that gave birth to Rose Inc.

“It has been a privilege and honour working with Rosie through this beautiful journey. As much as we will miss her, we wish her much success in her future endeavours, and we strongly feel our paths will cross again.”