Ross Store CFO Travis Marquette steps down

Ross Stores, Inc. has announced today that Travis Marquette, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2019, has resigned effective immediately to accept a position with another company.

Commenting on Marquette’s departure, Barbara Rentler, chief executive officer of the company, said: “Travis has made a number of contributions over the years in various leadership roles. We thank him and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The company said in a statement that its senior finance executives will now report to Michael Hartshorn, the company’s group president and chief operating officer, until finance leadership changes are announced in the coming months.

“We have a very talented and long-tenured team of senior finance executives and have confidence in their ability to aid in the continued profitable growth and market share gains for the company,” Rentler added.