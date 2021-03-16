Ross Stores announces board reshuffle

US discount department store chain Ross Stores has announced a number of changes to its board of directors.

The retail group said it expects to name George Orban as the new chair of its board and Barbara Rentler, who is CEO, as vice-chair, effective following the company’s annual shareholder meeting on May 19.

The retailer’s current chairman Michael Balmuth, and chairman Emeritus Norman Ferber, will not be standing for re-election as directors at the upcoming annual meeting, though both will have “ongoing, active roles as senior advisors” to the company.

Outgoing chairman Balmuth congratulated Ferber and Rentler on their pending new board leadership roles. “We believe that their combined decades of in-depth business knowledge and experience at Ross are invaluable resources that will benefit our stockholders as they lead the board and the company,” he said in a release.

Additionally, Michael Hartshorn, who is the group’s president and chief operating officer, has been elected to the board, effective March 10.

Balmuth said: “We are also pleased to welcome Michael Hartshorn to our board. Michael is a very talented executive with over 30 years of proven retail leadership experience, including more than two decades at Ross. He brings valuable strategic insights as well as his broad-based knowledge and operational and financial expertise.”