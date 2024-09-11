Ross Stores announces changes to its merchandising leadership team

Ross Stores has announced merchandising leadership changes that the company believes will strengthen the successful execution of its off-price strategies and drive profitable market share gains over the near and long term.

Effective December 1, 2024, the company said, Karen Fleming is promoted to president and chief merchandising officer, Ross Dress for Less, continuing to report to Barbara Rentler, chief executive officer, Ross Stores, Inc. Fleming is currently president and chief merchandising officer of Dd’s Discounts. In her new role, Fleming will oversee the merchandising responsibilities at Ross Dress for Less.

The company added that Karen Sykes will become president and chief merchandising officer, Dd’s Discounts, also continuing to report directly to Barbara Rentler. Sykes will replace Fleming upon her promotion. She currently serves as executive vice president, merchandising overseeing men’s and children’s at Ross Dress for Less.

Commenting on the changes to the company’s merchandising team, Rentler said in a statement: “Karen Fleming is a gifted and seasoned executive with over two decades at our company serving in different leadership roles at both Ross Dress for Less and Dd’s Discounts. Karen Sykes is a skilled merchant with over three decades of experience within our organisation.”