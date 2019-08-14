Ross Stores announces promotions of key executives

Ross Stores, Inc. has announced operational leadership changes. The company said, effective August 16, 2019, Michael Hartshorn is being named Group President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Rentler, Michael Kobayashi is being promoted to President, Operations and Technology and will report to Hartshorn, Gary Cribb will take on the role of Senior Group Executive Vice President, Stores and Loss Prevention and will report to Kobayashi, while Travis Marquette is named Group Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Rentler said in a statement: “We are very pleased to announce the promotions of these proven executives. Our actions today recognize the significant accomplishments of these individuals while also demonstrating our ongoing confidence that their business acumen and management expertise will continue to help drive profitable growth for the company over the coming years.”

The company added that in his new role, Hartshorn will be adding strategy, marketing, human resources, supply chain, stores, and technology to his current responsibilities, Kobayashi will be adding the stores organization to his current responsibilities, while Marquette will continue to report to Hartshorn and will be responsible for the entire finance organization, adding tax and investor relations to his existing management responsibility for accounting, treasury, financial planning, and strategic sourcing.

Hartshorn has served as group executive vice president, finance and legal, and chief financial officer since March 2019. Prior to that, he was executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2018 to 2019, group senior vice president, chief financial officer from 2015 to 2018, senior vice president and chief financial officer from 2014 to 2015, and senior vice president and deputy chief financial officer from 2012 to 2014. Hartshorn initially joined Ross in 2000 as director and assistant controller and held several key management positions in the company’s finance, IT and supply chain organizations from 2000 to 2012. For seven years prior to joining Ross, he held various financial roles at The May Department Stores Company.

Kobayashi has served as group executive vice president, supply chain, merchant operations, and technology since 2014. Previously, he was executive vice president, supply chain, allocation, and chief information officer from 2010 to 2014, group senior vice president, supply chain and chief information officer from 2008 to 2010 and senior vice president and chief information officer from 2004 to 2008. Before joining Ross in 2004, Kobayashi was a partner with Accenture in their retail and consumer goods practice and spent 18 years with them in a variety of management consulting roles.

Cribb has been group executive vice president, stores and loss prevention since 2018, executive vice president, stores and loss prevention from 2009 to 2018, executive vice president and chief operations officer from 2005 to 2009, and senior vice president, Store Operations from 2002 to 2005. Before joining Ross in 2002, Cribb held several operational management positions over a 17-year period at Staples, Office Depot, Marshalls, and The May Department Stores Company.

Marquette, the company said, has been group senior vice president and deputy chief financial officer since 2018. He also served as senior vice president, finance from 2017 to 2018, senior vice president, store operations from 2015 to 2017, group vice president, store operations from 2013 to 2015, and vice president, store operations finance from 2009 to 2013. Prior to joining Ross in 2008 as director, strategic planning, Marquette held various consulting and management roles over a 12-year period with Bain & Company, Carter’s Inc., and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

