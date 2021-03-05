Ross Stores appoints Doniel Sutton to its board of directors

Ross Stores, Inc. has announced that Doniel Sutton has been elected to its board of directors effective March 11, 2021. The company said Sutton has over 20 years of experience in human capital leadership and since 2020, has served as the chief people officer at Fastly, Inc.

Commenting on the new appointment, Michael Balmuth, Chairman of Ross Stores, stated: “Sutton is a proven leader who has led people strategy for global companies. We are confident that her strong business acumen and deep human capital expertise will be valuable resources for our company and shareholders.”

From 2011 to 2020, Sutton held several senior people strategy and operations roles at PayPal Holdings, Inc., eventually becoming senior vice president, people, where she was responsible for global human resources. Prior to joining PayPal, she served in several increasingly responsible human resource leadership positions at Prudential Financial, Inc., Bank of America Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Masters in Business Administration, both degrees from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.