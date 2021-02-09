Roxy confirms first global creative and design director

Sports and lifestyle brand Roxy has confirmed that Stephanie Micci has been appointed as the brand’s first-ever global and creative design director.

In her new role, Micci will be responsible for the design director for Roxy globally, across all categories added the brand, including the women’s surf and newly launched snow collections. Micci will lead the global design team, based at the Roxy headquarters in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France.

Micci said in a statement: “I grew up with Roxy, a cult brand that has always reflected a segway between two passions of mine: fashion and athletics. It’s a powerhouse that we all want to help thrive evermore, all with a deep respect for its DNA.

“On a day to day basis, the most fantastic thing is getting to work with wonderful people that are truly passionate about empowering women. That is truly special.”

Before Roxy, Micci, a Parson’s graduate worked within the design teams of Proenza Schouler, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Giambattista Valli and Erin Fetherston, and served as head of design for Tommy Hilfiger Sport in 2017.

Image: courtesy of Roxy