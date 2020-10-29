Rue21 names Bill Brand chief executive officer

Rue21 has appointed a new chief executive. Bill Brand joins the company, taking the helm from interim chief executive officer John Fleming. Fleming will return as a board member.

Brand recently served as president of HSN and chief retail officer of Carnival Corporation. He brings with him experience leading teams to build out omni-channel infrastructure.

"We chose Bill because of his impressive track record in building high performance teams and his industry-recognized leadership abilities to modernize retail brands," Fleming said in a press release. "Under his leadership, we will leverage Rue21's recent growth by doubling down on omni-channel enhancements to create more compelling customer experiences."

An affordable fashion retailer, Rue21 operates close to 700 stores across 45 states. It said in a statement that its "business is up double digits compared to the total apparel market down 12 percent in September."

"The opportunity to grow a retail brand with such a strong foundation and brand commitment to fashion, affordability and inclusivity is one that both humbles and thrills me," Brand commented.