Ruven Taieb of Rendel: “A good advisor doesn't sell, they create an experience and a lasting relationship”

If there is one profession in fashion where emotional intelligence reigns supreme, this is it. Far from clichés, sales advisors embody the most vibrant and perhaps the most human face of this vast industry. To paint a multifaceted portrait of this hands-on profession, FashionUnited chose to speak with those who approach sales as a place for personal growth and specialised expertise.

Following our conversation with Léa Siboni, a sales advisor for the luxury brand The Row, and Mathilde Robard from the concept store Centre Commercial, we meet with Ruven Taieb, manager of the Rendel Records boutique in Paris.

How do you describe your profession?

When you work at Rendel, you are both an advisor to our clients – listening to them to offer solutions tailored to their desires and personality – and a brand ambassador. The founders rely on us to represent this family-run house and convey all its expertise.

What was your first sales position like?

My first sales job was in clothing. I was at fashion school and worked part-time as an advisor for a French suit brand.

Do you have fond memories of your first sales job interview?

Always a bit stressful! Nothing replaces on-the-job experience for training and development.

What is the best advice a manager or mentor gave you when you started?

My father once told me: “You already have the no. It’s the yes we’re going for.” It’s a phrase that still stays with me today: to dare, to move forward, and to stand out.

What gets you up in the morning?

The challenge. Every day is a new opportunity to do better with my team and to pass that energy on to the clients. A good atmosphere in the boutique is felt immediately.

What does the “joy of selling” look like?

Human contact. Exchanging ideas, discovering shared passions, creating a real connection. When a client feels comfortable, trusts us, and leaves satisfied, that’s when it all makes sense.

What is the most memorable sale you have ever closed?

During the Rendel Café pop-up, a client bought pairs for everyone in the boutique – like a round at the bar – even though he didn't know anyone. It amounted to more than 15 items. An incredible moment.

Any favourite clients?

Yes, of course. The regulars with whom we build a real relationship, but also simply the respectful clients. A hello and a goodbye count for a lot.

What technical skill have you honed the most over the years?

Product knowledge: manufacturing, materials, screws... It’s essential for building real credibility and establishing trust.

Qualities you are most proud of?

Interpersonal skills and organisation. Knowing how to build connections while keeping a structured boutique is key.

How do you train your eye?

Constantly observe: faces, complexions, styles. It is also important to stay connected to fashion and culture to always offer something that is right and current.

What is unexpected about the job?

People often think that selling is just about selling a product. In reality, it’s mostly about understanding a person. There is real work of listening, psychology, and precision behind every piece of advice. A good advisor doesn't sell, they create an experience and a lasting relationship.

This interview was conducted in writing.