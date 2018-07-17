Ryan Lally named Ralph Lauren’s VP of global public relations

Ralph Lauren’s vice president, global public relations Florinka Pesenti has left the business to join MacAndrews & Forbes, reports WWD. According to the report, Ryan Lally, has been promoted to Vice President, global public relations and brand communications, to step into the position vacated by Pesenti.

Lally has been with Ralph Lauren since 2005, most recently as vice president, brand communications reporting to Jonathan Bottomley, Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

The report added that reporting into Patrice Louvet, the group’s President and CEO, Katie Ioanilli will continue to hold the position as Corporate Senior Vice President, global corporate communications at Ralph Lauren.

Picture:Ralph Lauren UK website