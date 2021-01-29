RYU Apparel appoints Rob Blair as chief operating officer

Canadian athletic apparel brand RYU Apparel Inc has appointed Rob Blair as its new chief operating officer.

Blair brings with him nearly two decades of experience at global fashion companies including Lululemon, Nike and Gap.

“2020 was a difficult year for many businesses due to the pandemic. However, there are very positive tailwinds and market momentum in e-commerce, athletic and athleisure apparel, and RYU is an award-winning brand with great potential,” Blair said in a statement. “Together, I am confident, we can grow the business into a significant player in the athletic apparel segment."