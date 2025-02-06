S.Oliver Group: Chief marketing officer Mokhtar Benbouazza to Depart

The S.Oliver Group is restructuring its marketing division. On Wednesday, the Rottendorf-based apparel group announced that chief marketing officer (CMO) Mokhtar Benbouazza will leave the company mid-year.

Company owner Bernd Freier acknowledged the departing executive, who has led the marketing department since 2023. "Mokhtar was brought in to restructure marketing, establish new processes, and significantly strengthen the brands at their core," Freier explained in a statement. "This chapter has now been successfully completed. He leaves behind a strong and dynamic marketing team."

Following Benbouazza's departure, his position will not be filled. "As part of the restructuring, the marketing division will be integrated into the remit of Carsten Schmitz, who already holds responsibility for Retail, E-Commerce, and IT," the company explained.

This "strategic decision" will enable "closer integration of marketing activities with other key business areas and a stronger focus on the overarching omnichannel goals of the S.Oliver Group," according to a statement.