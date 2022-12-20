S.Oliver Group names new CEO

German fashion retailer S.Oliver Group has named its new CEO after announcing earlier this month the exit of former chief Claus-Dietrich Lahrs after just three years in the role.

The Rottendorf-based group has tapped Jürgen Otto for the top job as of February 1, a car industry veteran who spent 12 years as CEO of automotive suppliers Brose, as well as shorter spells in the same role at Borgers Group and Dräxlmaier Group.

S.Oliver Group described Otto as a “team player and innovative analyst” with “extensive experience with family businesses”.

He replaces former chief Lahrs who was appointed in November 2019, joining from luxury giant Bottega Veneta where he was CEO since 2016, before which he held the same role at Hugo Boss.

During his short tenure, Lahrs was credited with overseeing the launch of the group’s new central warehouse in Dettelbach, which bolstered the group’s logistics processes.