S.Oliver Group: QS brand director leaves group after 18 years

Benjamin Isenheim, brand director of QS, is leaving the S.Oliver Group.

Isenheim, who has worked for the clothing company for more than 18 years in various roles, announced his departure on the professional networking site Linkedin on Friday. He most recently held the position of brand director for the QS brand from the beginning of 2022. He joined the Rottendorf-based company in 2008 as manager of purchasing vertical styles. Before that, he was responsible for the Asian market as sales manager for the Aschaffenburg-based accessory and button specialist Bodo Jagdberg.

After Isenheim took over, QS underwent a relaunch where its direction was revised and the collection was further developed. The aim was to shift the brand's focus more towards Gen Z. Collaborations with musicians, such as rapper Jamule and singer Vanessa Mai, were intended to support this approach. A year ago, the first brand flagship store and a new online shop were also opened.

“I am particularly proud of what we have built together with QS in recent years: more speed, more courage, more directness and a much closer connection between product, brand and community,” said Isenheim.

It is not yet known what “new challenge” he will take on next.