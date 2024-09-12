S.S. Daley wins Queen Elizabeth II Award

British designer S.S. Daley has been named the 2024 Queen Elizabeth II Award winner on the opening day of London Fashion Week.

The award, given annually, recognises a designer who leads with innovation and who makes a difference to society either through sustainable practices or community engagement. It has previously been awarded to Richard Quinn, Bethany Williams, Rosh Mahtani, Priya Ahluwalia, Saul Nash and Foday Dumbaya.

Liverpool-born designer Steven Stokey-Daley, founder and creative director at S.S. Daley, received his award at a special reception at The Royal Academy from Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh.

The British designer, who launched his namesake label in 2020 after graduating from the University of Westminster, has become known for his exploration of British heritage, centred around themes of class and identity, while utilising deadstock and donated fabrics in his collections.

He gained recognition when stylist Harry Lambert selected pieces from his graduate collection for Harry Styles' ‘Golden’ music video, which has since led to the singer investing in a minority stake in the brand.

In 2022, the label won the prestigious LVMH Prize and the BFC Foundation Award at the Fashion Awards.

S.S. Daley is the seventh recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award

Commenting on the win, Stokey-Daley said in a statement: “We’re honoured to receive The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design this year; a year in which London proves its resilience. It’s a privilege to join such esteemed peers as a recipient of this award, and I want to thank Caroline Rush, Sarah Mower, HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh, and the British Fashion Council.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, added: “The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design was established to highlight the vital role fashion plays in society and diplomacy, while shining a light on young designers leading the way in sustainability and community engagement. Since its inception in 2018, the award has positioned its honourees at the forefront of global fashion.

“For a young designer, this recognition provides not only an endorsement of their creative vision but also critical support in building a sustainable and influential brand. SS Daley has made remarkable strides in fashion with his unique approach to menswear and storytelling through design. His use of deadstock fabrics and commitment to diverse model casting demonstrate a bold, innovative spirit that perfectly embodies the essence of British fashion.”

The award ceremony also marked the launch of the first Impact Report from the BFC Foundation, the charity arm of the British Fashion Council, which revealed it has allocated 4.3 million pounds to design talent, from scholars to designer businesses, between 2020 and 2024.

During the financial year 2023/2024, the BFC invested 619,000 pounds in education, supporting 39 designers through scholarships and designer support schemes: National Saturday Clubs, BFC NewGen, BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund and BFC Fashion Trust.