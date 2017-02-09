Safia Minney joins Po-Zu as Managing Director

London - Safia Minney, the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of People Tree, joined the team at sustainable footwear brand Po-Zu as Managing Director this month.

In her new role at Po-Zu, Minney is set to work alongside of Sven Segal, founder and CEO of the brand. She brings with her over 20 years of experience working in the fashion industry and pioneering sustainable practices for her brand People Tree. "I’m excited to be joining Sven and Po‐Zu. I have always been intrigued about ethical shoes. It’s great to bring my expertise and creativity to build positive change in the footwear industry," commented Minney in a statement.

"The more powerful, strong and innovative brands we have in this sector the better; we need more collaboration and sharing of knowledge as ethics in the fashion business are becoming a non‐negotiable. Po‐Zu design aesthetic and values is a compelling proposition to customers world‐wide." Minney previously stepped down from her role as CEO of People Tree in November 2015, but remains an active member of the board of directors.

"Safia is a rare individual within our industry and a prominent force for good; I’m absolutely thrilled about having her on board and working together," added Segal. "It feels a bit like being a lucky scriptwriter, working with one of your all‐time favorite directors." Founded in Islington London in 2006, Po-Zu first range consist of sustainable 'Itten' slippers. Over the years the award-winng brand has expanded its range to include a number of sustainable and vegan footwear styles which are handmade in Portugal and sold internationally.