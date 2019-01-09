Safilo appoints Andrea Zaffin as Commercial Head IMEA

Safilo, the designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear has appointed Andrea Zaffin as Commercial Head IMEA, effective January 2019. In his role, the company said, Zaffin based in Dubai, will spearhead the company’s business in India, Middle East and South Africa and will report to Angelo Trocchia, Safilo Group’s CEO.

“We welcome Andrea who has long experience in the industry and in these very specific markets. He has strong entrepreneurial skills with a solid and successful background,” said Trocchia in a statement.

Zaffin spent over 15 years at Luxottica setting up the subsidiary in Dubai and building the business throughout the MEA region. More recently, he worked with Italia Independent in a consultancy capacity with responsibility for the Middle East, Africa & India.

Picture credit:Andrea Zaffin via Safilo