Safilo Group names new president of North America

Eyewear group Safilo has appointed Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni as the president and chief commercial officer for the North American market.

Ceroni, who joined Safilo in June 2020 as global general manager of Smith Optics, Safilo’s biggest brand in the portfolio, will take up his new role on June 1, following the retirement of Steve Wright. He will also continue to retain responsibility for Smith Optics as president.

Angelo Trocchia, chief executive of Safilo Group, said in a statement: “North America has a central role in Safilo’s strategy and business growth. I thank Steve for his countless contributions to the Group and extend my best wishes for his retirement.

“Francesco has driven the implementation of key transformational projects for the Smith division over the past two years, fully embracing the digital acceleration and innovative responsibility that sets Safilo Group apart in the marketplace. I’m very excited about where Safilo is today and the next chapter for North America, and I wish all the best to Francesco in his new role.”

Commenting on his new role, Ceroni added: “I'm honoured to take the leadership of Safilo North America and to follow the great work that Steve and the team have done here serving our customers. “This market is critical to the Group’s overall success and given the strength of the team that’s been built and the plans they already have underway, we look to the future with optimism.”

In addition, Safilo has also promoted Mark Phares, currently director of global wholesale channel for Smith to general manager for Smith Optics, reporting to Ceroni.