Sainsbury’s Argos CEO John Rogers steps down

J Sainsbury plc has announced that John Rogers, CEO of Sainsbury’s Argos, is leaving the business on October 31, 2019, to become Chief Financial Officer of WPP PLC. The company added that Argos’s retail and logistics teams will report into Simon Roberts, Retail and Operations Director and Argos’s commercial team will report into Paul Mills-Hicks, Commercial Director.

Commenting on Rogers’ departure, Mike Coupe, the group’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: “John has worked alongside me for over fourteen years and has made an outstanding contribution to the business. He leaves Sainsbury’s with our best wishes for the future.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working at Sainsbury’s over the last fourteen years and, in particular, the last three years as CEO of Sainsbury’s Argos. The opportunity to work with WPP, however, was too good to miss and I look forward to being a part of WPP’s leadership team as it embarks on its new strategy for growth,” added Rogers.

Picture:J Sainsbury media gallery