Sainsbury's taps former John Lewis vet to lead fashion and home divisions

Sainsbury's has appointed former John Lewis exec Christine Kasoulis as the new category director for its clothing, home and furniture divisions.

Kasoulis brings “significant retail experience and will be a fantastic addition to the business”, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said.

She will report to Paula Nickolds, the retailer’s general merchandise and clothing commercial director.

Kasoulis spent most of her career at British retailer John Lewis, most recently serving as category director of fashion and beauty from 2017 until her departure in May 2021.

Since then, she has been self-employed as a business consultant, according to LinkedIn.