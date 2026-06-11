Saint Laurent: Anouck Duranteau-Loeper appointed deputy CEO

The house of Saint Laurent (Kering group) is evolving its management structure. The company has announced the appointment of Anouck Duranteau-Loeper to the position of deputy chief executive officer in charge of product, as reported by WWD. This decision will officially take effect on July 1.

This announcement follows that of her departure from the brand Isabel Marant at the end of May, where she held the position of CEO for about ten years. She had joined the French house after holding the position of managing director of fashion at Paco Rabanne since 2013.

Duranteau-Loeper is also the president of the Womenswear Committee of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) and is therefore part of its Executive Committee, the decision-making body of the FHCM.

A graduate of the École supérieure de commerce de Paris (ESCP), Duranteau-Loeper also held the position of director of leather goods and accessories at the luxury house Celine between 2009 and 2014. This was a period during which the brand's artistic direction was overseen by Phoebe Philo.

More information to follow on this page.